At 16 years old, Brionna Thomas, is like many other teenage girls. She says she loves shopping, listening to music and watching Vampire Diaries, however her cerebral palsy does make life a little more challenging at times. She isn’t letting her condition slow her down, though.
Brionna has just been chosen as this year’s United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas Super Star.
“I was so excited when I found out. I screamed all the way through the house,” Brionna laughed. “I was was honored to be picked, and it has been so much fun.”
She noted that her state nurse, Hanna Raines, had recommended her.
United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas board member Gary Wells said “We normally do a telethon, which is a lot more work for the UCP Super Star, but this year we will be doing a mail-a-thon again due to COVID-19, so we will be honoring her with a plaque and small gift.”
“We are very appreciative of our VIP,” Wells said, noting how wonderful and kind Brionna and her family are and that he really enjoyed getting to meet them.
Brionna said that one of the best and scariest parts so far has been doing the interviews.
“I was excited and terrified, but the best part was answering questions about my school and hobbies,” she said about her TV interview with KAIT.
Thomas is a 10th-grader at Armorel High School, which is not far from her home in Blytheville.
There she enjoys English, EAST and American Sign Language. She is also excited about taking drivers ed and hopes to get her driver’s license by next year, noting that her van is modified already. When she gets her license, they more modifications will be needed for her to be able to drive.
“Plus the van is royal blue, which is the best color ever,” she laughed excitedly.
Brionna’s mom, Veronica Byers, said the staff at the school always do their best to help Brionna.
“In elementary, they redid the playground for Brionna,” Byers said.
One of Brionna’s biggest difficulties is her morning routine to get ready for school because she has to rely on help from others to get out of bed.
Byers said she has to work a lot, so she isn’t normally there in the morning and Brionna’s Grandma Sue, Diana Sue Thomas, isn’t able to lift her. That leaves it up to Brionna’s sister, Krista Thomas, or her nurse.
“Krista helps out 98 percent of the time because her nurse can’t always be there,” Byers said.
Brionna said she loves her older sister and is very thankful for her, but admits that Krista can sometimes be overprotective at school.
Through the years, though, she has found ways to be self-sufficient.
“There are limitations,” Brionna said, “but there are ways to work around them.”
She said that is why you should should speak out and tell others about your problems, that way you can work together to try to fix the problem and also help others with the same needs.
“The most important part is to remain positive and try not to get discouraged,” she said with wisdom beyond her years. “Remember you are not alone. You feel stronger when you remember that you are not alone and that you have family and friends.”
This young lady shared her outlook on life, saying “I stay positive unless I’m having surgery and then I can be cranky, but I am generally happy most of the most other than that.”
Her mom laughed that Brionna can sometimes be down right goofy during surgery, but noted in all seriousness that the surgeries have been scary for the whole family.
She is one of seven siblings, with three sisters by her mother and two sisters and a brother by her father, Chad Jefferies.
Brionna was born three months premature and spent the first month and a half in the hospital before they let her come home at five pounds.
“She was smaller than her grandpa’s hands, and he was terrified to hold her,” her Grandma Sue recalled.
Brionna said she loved her grandpa (Butch Thomas, who passed away in 2020) and recalled how he always wanted to be there for her and do everything for her.
She has lived through 10 different surgeries so far due to her health conditions, including spinal surgery for her scoliosis and several broken bones due to her osteoporosis.
Byers said sadly that her bones were so weak that she had actually broken her ankle one time just playing and kicking her foot through some water.
“You learn as you go,” her mom and grandma said, but they do their best to encourage her to keep going and doing what she loves to do.
“I love going shopping and doing crafts with Grandma Sue,” Brionna laughed. “She is so much fun. I call her my ‘Hippy Grandma.’ We have dyed her hair so many different colors.”
Brionna also loves music and noted that her father sings and plays guitar, which may be where she gets her musical talent.
“I love to sing and write songs,” she smiled excitedly. “I have written 10 songs, two of which have been published in the school newsletter. So far, they published my songs ‘Any Difference is Okay’ and ‘Pain,’ which was about my surgeries.”
She says her favorite musical genres are pop and county with Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen being her favorites, though she admits that her favorite song is “My Immortal” by Evanescence.
Her life goals are to become a singer and a music therapist for children with special needs.
“I love music and helping others, so I think these would be perfect jobs for me,” she said. “Special needs children are so cute.”
