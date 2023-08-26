JONESBORO — Staff and students at Nettleton schools on Thursday morning weren’t in the mood for the movie “Some Like It Hot” after a vandal the night before turned off air-conditioning units at multiple campuses, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A video supplied by the Nettleton School District shows a suspect walking around the school in the 4200 block of Chieftain Lane and turning off the air-conditioners from outside of the buildings.
Staff and teachers arrived Thursday morning to hot classrooms and offices.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone broke into the trunk of her vehicle in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole a firearm. The Pioneer Arms Hellcat AK pistol, a 7.62-caliber weapon, is valued at $950.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday night that two suspects entered his residence in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive and stole a television. The 52-inch flat-screen television is valued at $268.
A 53-year-old Paragould man told police Thursday night that someone entered a residence in the 300 block of Vine Street and stole items. Taken were two air-conditioning units, along with a guitar, lawnmower, a ladder, a weed trimmer, security cameras, batteries and a charger with a total value of more than $4,000.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 400 block of Brentwood Drive and stole property. Taken were an Xbox, controllers, a camera and a laptop computer with a total value of about $1,350.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police two suspects drove by his residence in the 2300 block of North Church Street and pointed a firearm at him. The suspects are two men, ages 40 and 20 years old, according to the police report.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that a suspect is sending money from his account to a cash app from the 2200 block of Fair Park Boulevard. A total of $1,589.50 was transferred from his account.
