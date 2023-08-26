JONESBORO — Staff and students at Nettleton schools on Thursday morning weren’t in the mood for the movie “Some Like It Hot” after a vandal the night before turned off air-conditioning units at multiple campuses, according to a Jonesboro police report.

A video supplied by the Nettleton School District shows a suspect walking around the school in the 4200 block of Chieftain Lane and turning off the air-conditioners from outside of the buildings.