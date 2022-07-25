JONESBORO — A vehicle accident early Sunday morning has turned into a homicide investigation, according to a release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
At about 5 a.m. Sunday, JPD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 111 Daybreak Drive.
When officers arrived, they located a passenger car that had driven through a fence and ended up in a small wooded area south of the apartment complex. The driver has been identified as Brandon Wilson, 20.
The potential charge for the suspect in Wilson’s death is first-degree murder, according to police.
Evidence on scene indicates foul play may have been involved, the release said.
Details are limited at this time. JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation.
“This is still a very active investigation,” said Capt. Jim Chambers, head of CID, in an email Monday. “We are still trying to track down leads and follow up with any potential witnesses. As of this time no one has been arrested.”
According to the JPD’s incident report, there are three witnesses listed: a 32-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.
Wilson was driving a 2017 Chrysler 300 four-door sedan at the time of the incident.
Wilson’s body has been turned over to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
