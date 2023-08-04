Accident causes headaches for motorists

An accident late Wednesday afternoon in which a pickup with a bucket attached hit a power line and a traffic light signal at Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road continued to cause issues into the evening as the intersection became a four-way stop while workers repaired the damage.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

The 2011 Dodge Ram pickup is owned by Mark Pate of Salem.