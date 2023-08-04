Accident causes headaches for motorists

JONESBORO — A pickup with a bucket attached hit a power line and a traffic light signal Wednesday at Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road, snarling traffic for drivers.
The 2011 Dodge Ram pickup is owned by Mark Pate of Salem.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:08 pm
JONESBORO — A pickup with a bucket attached hit a power line and a traffic light signal Wednesday at Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road, snarling traffic for drivers.
The 2011 Dodge Ram pickup is owned by Mark Pate of Salem.
According to Jonesboro police, the truck was northbound on Red Wolf Boulevard at Aggie Road at the time of the accident. The operator of the truck told police that the arm of the truck that the bucket is attached to has been malfunctioning and rising by itself.
The bucket collided with the power line disrupting the power. As the truck went through the intersection it collided with a traffic signal light. The traffic signal then fell from the pole hitting another vehicle.
There were no injuries or damage reported.
Bill Campbell, communications director for the City of Jonesboro, said in an email Thursday that the City most likely will file a claim against the driver’s insurance for damages.
He noted that the intersection was impacted into the evening Wednesday and final repairs were made Thursday morning.
“The signal was dark or flashing red from 3:26 until 7 p.m. (on Wednesday),” he said. “Workers spent two hours (Thursday) morning running new cable to one of the signal heads and had everything back in operation by 10:30 a.m. Thurs- day.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.