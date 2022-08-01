JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after his vehicle struck the trailer of a semi, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Sean Tyler Terrell, of the 1000 block of Opal Circle, died in the accident in the 9500 block of East Highland Drive when his 2020 Honda struck the trailer at about 11:09 p.m., according to the report.
In a separate incident, the manager of American Freight, 2839 Race St., told police Sunday morning that someone cut the lock from one of its containers and stole a large amount of furniture.
The manager told police she estimated the value of the furniture to be between $20,000-$30,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his vehicle Monday morning and stole items in the 2100 block of Prescott Lane. Taken were a Samsung Galaxy valued at $1,850, a Google Oculus valued at $600, two gold chains valued at $2,800, a car stereo valued at $1,380, a pair of Jordan shoes valued at $240, a magazine for a shotgun valued at $30 and a wallet with $500 in cash inside.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday morning that she found a Remington 223 rifle in her apartment in the 1100 block of Walker Place. The woman said she believes her 18-year-old grandson brought the stolen firearm into her apartment.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle Sunday morning and stole a firearm in the 4100 block of Hickory Circle. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $420.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2002 Toyota 4Runner is valued at $4,000.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone stole money from her purse in the 3100 block of Apache Drive. The victim said $1,800 in cash was taken.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday evening that her vehicle was stolen from the intersection of Interstate 555 and Cottage Home Road. The 2015 Dodge Journey is valued at $15,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his vehicle was stolen from the 1700 block of Strawfloor Drive. The 2003 GMC Sierra is valued at $10,000.
