BIGGERS — A Biggers man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident over the weekend, according to a report released by the Arkansas State Police.
Glen E. Cook, 59, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln MKZ he was driving southbound on Biggers Reyno Road in Randolph County left the roadway.
According to the report, the Lincoln traveled off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, then overcorrected going out of control and traveling back onto the roadway and off the right side of the road, where it struck a ditch embankment and overturned on the passenger side.
Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. Cpl. Nicholas S. Poulsen was the investigating officer.
