An Imboden man died in a Friday morning crash on US Hwy. 62 in Randolph County, according to a report released by the Arkansas State Police.
David Ernest Davis, 70, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 62 in a 2004 Dodge Ram at approximately 5:45 a.m. A 2018 Mack truck was attempting to turn west onto the highway from Muddy Lane when the Ram rounded a left-hand curve and the front of the pickup struck the trailer of the Mack truck on the left side.
