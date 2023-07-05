HARDY — An 18-year-old Paragould man died as a result of injuries he received in a July 1 accident near the entrance to the Spring River Lodge Hotel in Hardy.
Landon Hunt was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at 9:35 p.m. on a 2022 Kawasaki KX252 dirt bike.
According to a fatal crash summary report released by the Arkansas State Police, a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 63 and attempted a left into the Spring River Lodge Hotel driveway pulling into the path of the Kawasaki.
According to the investigating officer, Chief Scott Rose with the Hardy Police Department, the driver of the Focus was unable to see the dirt bike due to it being dark and the bike not being equipped with a headlight.
Hunt was transported to a Memphis hospital, but died due to the injuries he received in the accident.
