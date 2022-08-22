JONESBORO — Three Northeast Arkansas residents died on Arkansas highways since Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police accident reports.
On Thursday, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, died when the Harley Davidson he was driving was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima driven by Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, who was injured, according to the report.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 167 and Lawrence Street in Batesville at 9:37 p.m.
At 3:13 Sunday, Edward James Workman, 54, of Paragould, was killed when the GMC 1500 he was driving crossed both lanes of traffic on U.S. 49 north of Halliday in Greene County and entered a ditch along the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a large tree, causing the vehicle to turn onto its passenger side and come to rest partially submerged.
Injured were three passengers: Christina Lewis, 43, Chastity Workman, 18, and James Milton, 25, all of Paragould.
In the third accident, Mary Alexander, 52, of Osceola, died Sunday when the 2015 Nissan she was driving was struck head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Robert Smith Jr., 34, of Osceola, according to the ASP report.
Alexander’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Arkansas 140 in Mississippi County when Smith’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Nissan, the report said.
Smith was injured and taken to SMC Regional Medical Center.
The accident occurred at 4:45 p.m.
