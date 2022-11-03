JONESBORO — A Bono man died Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 63, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Christopher M. Vance, 40, was killed after his 2001 Ford Ranger, which was traveling northbound, crossed the lane divider and side-swiped another vehicle. Vance’s vehicle then skidded across into the southbound lane and was struck on the passenger side by a 2020 Freightliner truck.
The vehicle that Vance’s Ranger side-swiped didn’t stop.
In a separate ASP report, a West Memphis man was killed and a Walnut Ridge woman was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 55 on ramp in West Memphis.
Jeremy Nelson, 35, died and Jennifer Staples, 40, was injured. Staples was northbound on the North Service Road attempting to merge onto I-55 in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe. Nelson, who was driving southbound on the North Service road in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, failed to see Staples’ vehicle and struck the front of her vehicle. She was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
Police arrested Eric Antonio George, 42, of the 1300 block of Wendy Lane, on Tuesday evening following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Church Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
The manager of Tag Trucking, 5712 Commerce Square, reported Tuesday morning that several tires were taken from trucks at the business. The tires are valued at $6,800.
