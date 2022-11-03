JONESBORO — A Bono man died Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 63, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Christopher M. Vance, 40, was killed after his 2001 Ford Ranger, which was traveling northbound, crossed the lane divider and side-swiped another vehicle. Vance’s vehicle then skidded across into the southbound lane and was struck on the passenger side by a 2020 Freightliner truck.