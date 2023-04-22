JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felonies.
Latrelle Alexander Whitman, 18, of the 400 block of Ridgecrest Street, is charged with aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree terroristic threatening, theft of $1,000 or less, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chad Hoggard, on Tuesday a 19-year-old man told a Jonesboro police officer that “he was robbed at gunpoint by Latrelle Whitman.”
The victim said he was walking around when he ran into Whitman on Belt Street,
“He said they started walking together because he knew him (Whitman), and they used to go to school together. The victim said when he was about to go home, Whitman pulled out a gun and pointed it at him,” the affidavit states. “Whitman then told him if he did not give him all of his money, he was going to shoot him. The victim then handed him $150 and Whitman walked off.”
On Wednesday, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a residence in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive looking for Whitman. He was sitting on the porch of the residence. A search warrant was executed and officers found a Glock 17 with an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds, 1.1 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 7, Whitman was arrested after he was seen leaving a closed business. After a traffic stop, police found that the truck Whitman was driving was stolen. He was charged with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Whitman was accused in January 2022 of trying to shoot his brother during a domestic dispute in the 2600 block of Stallings Lane. According to court documents, charges of attempted murder against Whitman were dismissed. He made a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated assault on a family or household member and received 36 months of probation. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and was given another 36 months of probation.
On Friday, Halsey set a total bond of $150,000 for Whitman, required him to wear an ankle monitor if released and issued a no-contact order between Whitman and the victim.
