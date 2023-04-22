JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felonies.

Latrelle Alexander Whitman, 18, of the 400 block of Ridgecrest Street, is charged with aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree terroristic threatening, theft of $1,000 or less, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.