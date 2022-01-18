JONESBORO — A suspect’s extensive criminal record resulted in a Jonesboro man of receiving a $100,000 cash-only bond on Tuesday.
Special Judge Ralph Wilson found probable cause to charge Thomas Rogers, 25, with residential burglary, criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Self Circle at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a burglary in progress.
Officers Maurice Kinnard and Jeremiah Jones entered the residence and found Rogers between a wall and a bed in the residence.
Rogers is still awaiting court dates for three separate incidents in the past four years, including being accused of shooting a man.
On June 21, 2021, Rogers was arrested and charged with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of $1,000 or less after Jonesboro police were dispatched to Estates Boulevard about a vehicle break-in in progress, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was able to give a clothing description of the suspect and advised that he was on security camera going through a vehicle. A wallet was taken from the vehicle.
As the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he observed a subject matching the suspect description a short distance away. The officer exited his patrol unit and the suspect began to run behind houses on Brook Meadow Lane. After a foot pursuit, the officer caught the suspect near Patrick Street. He was identified as Thomas Rogers. The victim’s wallet was located on Rogers.
On Dec. 5, 2020, Rogers was arrested and charged with first-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of residential burglary.
According to a probable cause affidavit by officer Keri Varner:
Police responded to 2506 Westacre Drive about shots fired and a male being shot. Upon their arrival, a male was found shot and Rogers, who also lived there, was at the residence, as well.
During the investigation of the evidence at the scene, it was determined that the victim was shot inside the residence. There was a loaded firearm hidden in a chair in Rogers’ bedroom that appeared to be the same caliber as the bullet located in the residence. There was also a spent shell casing on Rogers’ bed, the affidavit said.
According to the victim and Rogers, the affidavit said, they were the only two at the residence. During a search of the residence, there were numerous stolen items from residential burglaries that had also occurred on this date. Police said the victim and Rogers got into a verbal dispute over the stolen property in the house and during this time Rogers shot the victim.
In March of 2018, Rogers was arrested in the 3000 block of Fairview Street after a search of him turned up 44 grams of suspected marijuana, a small bag of suspected cocaine, an Alprazolam pill and digital scales.
