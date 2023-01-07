JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three drug counts dating back to May and June of 2021.
Curtis Walker, 46, is charged with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, delivery of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and distribution near certain facilities, which, if found guilty, would enhance a sentence against Walker.
According to two probable cause affidavits by Agent Rick Guimond of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task force, on May 7, 2021, a confidential informant told agents Walker was selling meth. The informant set up a buy with Walker at the Garden Manor Apartment complex parking lot.
The informant bought 3 grams of meth from Walker, the affidavit states, within 750 feet of the Parker Park Community Center.
On June 3, 2021, Guimond wrote in a probable cause affidavit, a confidential informant told him he could purchase meth from Walker.
Walker told the informant to meet him in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue. The informant bought 1.8 grams of meth from Walker. The purchase took place within 848 feet of the MicroSociety magnet school, which is located at 1110 W. Washington Ave., the affidavit states.
On Friday, Fowler noted that Walker was out on six separate bonds and had two failure to appear charges pending. He set Walker’s bond at $125,000.
Walker’s next court date is Feb. 17 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.