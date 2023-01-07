JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three drug counts dating back to May and June of 2021.

Curtis Walker, 46, is charged with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, delivery of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and distribution near certain facilities, which, if found guilty, would enhance a sentence against Walker.