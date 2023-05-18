JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $1 million bond Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder and violation of a no-contact order.

Andre Alexander Isabell, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife, Samantha Phillips, 44, to death early Monday morning in the 400 block of Krewson Street.

