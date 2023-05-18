JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $1 million bond Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder and violation of a no-contact order.
Andre Alexander Isabell, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife, Samantha Phillips, 44, to death early Monday morning in the 400 block of Krewson Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chad Hogard, “Officers were sent to Walgreens located at the corner of Highland (Drive) and Main (Street) in reference to a suspicious person. When they arrived they made contact with Andre Isabell, who stated to them ‘She is dead.’
“They asked him who was dead, and he said his wife. Isabell then stated ‘I killed her’ and ‘Satan told me to do it.’
“Officers then went to the address that was given by Isabell and located his wife, Samantha Phillips, deceased on the bed. I interviewed Isabell about this case and he advised he knew what he was doing when he stabbed Phillips and he did it because she was cheating on him.”
She suffered contusions and abrasions to the face and a stab wound to her neck, according a police incident report.
When Isabell appeared via video from the Craighead County Detention Center at his probable cause hearing, he was told by Boling that there were members of Phillips’ family in the courtroom. About 13 members of her family were in attendance.
Isabell said he was sorry for what he had done. Several of Phillips’ family members were weeping.
This wasn’t Isabell’s first criminal altercation with Phillips.
Isabell pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022, to aggravated assault on a family or household member and received three years of probation. Charges of third-degree domestic battery and misdemeanor fleeing were dropped as part of the plea deal.
On Jan. 28, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Oak about a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival they spoke with the victim, Phillips, who had a bloody nose and blood in the white of her eye, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Phillips said Isabell woke her up and was on top of her. Isabell then hit her several times with a closed fist. He then held a kitchen knife to her throat and made threats to kill her, the affidavit states.
The altercation moved into the living room where the victim said Isabell hit her several more times. Isabell then grabbed her by the throat and started restricting her airway. Phillips said she was about to pass out.
First-degree murder is a Class Y felony, punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Isabell’s next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
If he is released on bond, Boling ordered that he wear an ankle monitor.
Commented