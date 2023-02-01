JONESBORO — The man accused of killing his wife Friday morning wasn’t an unknown to law enforcement officials, according to court documents.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Bennie Lewis Ross with capital murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm Monday following the Friday morning shooting death of the man’s wife.
Circuit Judge Chris Thyer set Ross’ bond at $3 million on Friday and Boling left the bond unchanged on Monday.
Bennie Lewis Ross, 47, is charged with shooting to death his wife, Susan Michelle Ross, in the bathroom of their residence in the 100 block of Craighead Road 457 at about 2:51 a.m. on Friday.
Susan Ross, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In December 2022, Ross was sued for paternity, named as the father of a 13-year-old boy in Craighead County Circuit Court’s Domestic Relations Division.
Ross acknowledged in a subsequent finding that he was the boy’s father.
In July 2018, Ross pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm
On July 9, 2018, Ross entered a negotiated plea of guilty in the case and was sentenced to a three years suspended sentence, according to court documents.
His fines and fees amounted to $670.
In September 2013, Ross pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in circuit court. A charge of third-degree battery was dropped.
In July 2000, Ross was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, a felony. A charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms was dismissed.
In Friday’s case, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective David Bailey of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:01 a.m. deputies were called by a man who said Bennie Ross stated that he shot and killed his wife in the bathroom of the residence and was heading back to the residence with a firearm to possibly be involved in a shootout with law enforcement.
Deputies arrived and found Susan Ross’ body in the master bathroom of the residence. The deputies left the residence and contacted the office’s Criminal Investigation Division about the incident.
“Upon awaiting for arrival of CID officers, deputies observed Bennie Ross arrive back at the residence and drive the vehicle through the front yard prior to exiting the vehicle, armed with a firearm and proceed into the residence,” the affidavit said. “Ross was taken into custody a short time later.”
A search warrant resulted in the location of several firearms inside the vehicle and the residence.
Ross was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Ross’ next court date is set for March 30 in Craighead County District Court.
He is currently being represented by the public defender’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.