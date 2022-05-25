JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree battery in Tuesday’s shooting at a gas station near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Interstate 555.
Emmanuel Moore, 45, of the 1000 block of Calion Road, is accused of shooting Tyre Darnelis Hinson, 28, of the 1400 block of Aurelle Road, Strong, in the head and left leg.
Hinson was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, where Fowler said he’s in the Intensive Care Unit. Fowler told Moore if the victim dies from his injuries the charge against Moore could be amended.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Officers on scene found a suspect who openly stated to witnesses that he shot another man and whom had a gun in his possession that was confiscated upon arrest.”
The affidavit said the victim was in stable condition at the Memphis hospital.
“Upon interview of the suspect, a Mr. Emmanuel Moore, he admitted to purposely shooting the listed victim multiple times,” the affidavit states.
Moore’s wife and mother were present in the courtroom during the proceedings.
He has a court date of July 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Fowler set Moore’s bond at $100,000.
