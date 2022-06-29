JONESBORO — A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Wednesday with first-degree battery in a Tuesday morning shooting that left a man injured.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Joe Mason, of the 1400 block of Dana Debbie Street, with shooting Donald Moore, 64, in the arm after an argument at Mason’s home.
Moore was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center by private vehicle where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
A probable cause affidavit stated that after police responded to Mason’s residence, officers transported Mason to the police station for an interview. Two witnesses went to the station, too, to be interviewed.
“I interviewed Joe Mason, who admitted to shooting the victim, by stated it was in self-defense” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “Mason stated that the victim had lunged at him and the gun accidentally discharged.”
According to the doorbell security video, the victim was not moving in a threatening manner toward Mason. Nor did the victim have any weapons in his hands.
“There was arguing back and forth between Joe and the victim about payment for work,” the affidavit states, “but no verbal threats could be heard. Mason can be seen on the security camera video extending the gun toward the victim, who began to retreat away from Mason, when the shot was fired.”
Police took a .38 Special Smith & Wesson into evidence at the scene, according to a report.
Boling set bond at $25,000 and issued a no-contact order between Mason and the victim.
Mason’s next court date in Craighead County Circuit Court is Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.