JONESBORO — A Chicago man was charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor Friday after special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge him with those offenses.

Tewon Jeremie Anthony, 34, was apprehended at 5:26 a.m. Thursday by Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and Jonesboro police officers on East Highland Drive, near Great Dane Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report.