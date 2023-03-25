JONESBORO — A Chicago man was charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor Friday after special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge him with those offenses.
Tewon Jeremie Anthony, 34, was apprehended at 5:26 a.m. Thursday by Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and Jonesboro police officers on East Highland Drive, near Great Dane Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Anthony fired gunshots at residents of Brookland Street in Brookland shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. Brookland police and county deputies responded to the call.
Two residents said they got into a vehicle and were backing up when Anthony opened fire on them from his vehicle. Anthony again reversed his vehicle and fired at least two more shots at the two victims.
The victims gave officers a description of Anthony’s vehicle, which was later stopped by county deputies on East Highland Drive during a “High Risk Traffic Stop,” according to the affidavit. Anthony refused deputies’ verbal instructions and told them to “Shoot him in the head.” Anthony told officers he was “going home,” he is a “resident of Illinois,” and he was “going to Chicago.”
Officers were forced to use a Taser to apprehend Anthony, the affidavit said.
A search of Anthony’s vehicle turned up a Ruger 9 mm handgun, ammunition, spent shell casings and a substantial amount of fentanyl.
Anthony told Halsey on Friday he had been staying with his sister in Trumann and was going back to Chicago.
Halsey found probable cause to charge Anthony with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, possession of fentanyl, resisting arrest and discharging a firearm inside city limits.
Halsey set a total bond of $400,000 for Anthony, whose next court date is April 26 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
She also issued a no-contact order between Anthony and the two victims.
