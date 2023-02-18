JONESBORO — The man charged last week with a double shooting was charged with revocation of probation Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.

Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, is accused of shooting Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712, on Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.