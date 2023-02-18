JONESBORO — The man charged last week with a double shooting was charged with revocation of probation Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, is accused of shooting Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712, on Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.
In May 2022, Waters pleaded guilty to residential burglary and received five years of probation.
In November 2020, Waters pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a family or household member and received six years of probation.
Also in November 2020, Waters pleaded guilty to five counts of breaking or entering and received a six-year suspended imposition of sentence for each count.
Waters is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond in the double shooting.
Fowler set Waters’ bond at $25,000 for the current charge.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Chris Talburt, 43, of Walnut Ridge, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
Michael Bridgeman, 33, of Jonesboro, with two counts of felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Alyssa Bascue, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Regina Blagg, 37, of Memphis, with second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
