JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler gave two people $50,000 bonds Wednesday in unrelated shootings that struck two vehicles in Jonesboro this week.
On Tuesday afternoon, shots were fired at a sport-utility vehicle causing the vehicle to strike a residence at the intersection of Allen Drive and Bridge Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “During the investigation the juvenile victim stated that a female name GhostMob, identified as Bryauna Wright, sent him a message asking where he was. Within a few minutes, Wright pulled up beside him at Bridge and Hoover and fired shots at him and his vehicle. The vehicle was struck three times with four shell casings located in the street. There was another juvenile in the vehicle and neither were hit. Once shot, the vehicle took off losing control and striking an apartment causing heavy damage.”
Wright, 19, of the 400 block of Calion Street, is charged with committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault.
JPD officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Allen Drive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Jonesboro police report. A witness stated that someone shot at a vehicle, causing it to hit a bedroom wall of the house.
Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the incident. No one was injured from the actual shots fired, however minor injuries were reported inside the residence as a result of the vehicle accident.
Police retrieved a black Glock 9 mm handgun and 24 assorted 9 mm rounds of ammunition at the scene.
Damage to the residence was listed at $5,000, according to a police report.
The 2004 Dodge Durango, which hit the residence, had bullet holes on the driver’s side, the report said.
In the second shooting, which occurred at about 2:55 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was hit by gunfire near the intersection of Red Wolf and Highland Drive. No one was injured, and police later arrested Xavier Brown, 30, of the 500 block of North Caraway Road.
According to police, the 26-year-old male victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and disabled in the northbound lane of Red Wolf near Dayton Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said Brown had cut him off in traffic and they traded hand gestures. He said he got out of his car and walked up to Brown’s Dodge Challenger. He said Brown said something about a gun, and the victim hit Brown in the face.
The victim said he saw the gun and began running back to his vehicle. He heard five or six gunshots, the affidavit said. The victim then ran behind PetSmart and heard gunshots striking that building and also the Five Guys restaurant nearby.
Brown is charged with committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
