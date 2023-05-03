NEWPORT — The Arkansas Center for Independence, a nonprofit organization serving adults 18 and older with developmental disabilities, recently completed construction of a $2.5 million-dollar facility at 200 Ray St. in the heart of town next to the WRMC Medical Complex.

There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 for the community to tour the new facility. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.