NEWPORT — The Arkansas Center for Independence, a nonprofit organization serving adults 18 and older with developmental disabilities, recently completed construction of a $2.5 million-dollar facility at 200 Ray St. in the heart of town next to the WRMC Medical Complex.
There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 for the community to tour the new facility. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.
“We have worked long and hard to finally see this project come to fruition,” Glenda Rutledge-May, executive director of ACI said.
“Anyone that had a chance to visit our old location will understand how significant of a milestone this new location and building are for our staff and clients,” she added. “The building we were in was crumbling around us. The heat and air had gone out, and we were limping through until we could make it into this gorgeous new building which now provides a safe and healthy environment for the people we serve.”
ACI, formerly known as the Jackson County Learning Center, was founded in 1959. In that same year, the organization’s building was constructed out of concrete blocks northeast of Newport near the airbase in what is now referred to as the industrial district. In 2011, the organization purchased a two-and-a-half-acre lot with the vision for the site to one day be the center’s headquarters.
The new 8,750-square-foot facility is considered state-of-the-art. It features four classrooms, all of which include smart boards for interactive, enhanced learning. Two of the rooms are traditional classrooms where individuals will learn basic vocational and daily life skills; the third, known as the household skills room, is a mock-up of a small apartment to help clients develop, maintain and improve daily independent living skills; and the fourth features a computer lab that will allow clients to learn basic computer skills, internet safety and beginner graphic design and product development.
There is also a library, a fitness center with an indoor half-court basketball gymnasium, a multipurpose room, and a full-service commercial kitchen. The organization has also significantly upgraded its security and IT infrastructure.
Glenda Moody, director of finance and employed at ACI for more than 30 years noted, “Our previous location was on the outskirts of town and few people even knew the company existed. The organization and the clients we served were “out-of-sight, out-of-mind.” We now have this eye-catching facility in the heart of town that will not easily be ignored. People will look at it and be reminded daily of the people we serve and the work we are doing.”
Since 2012, the Center has increased the number of people served by 68 percent and doubled the number of residential group homes the organization owns and operates. The nonprofit has also been able to replace all of their older homes with larger residences, in safer neighborhoods, to provide better living arrangements for their clients. During this time, the substantial growth has led to 15 new jobs being added to the Newport community.
ACI is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization and donations may be tax deductible. For more information, call 870-523-8488.
