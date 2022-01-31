The Arkansas Department of Health reported three days worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday after not releasing numbers Saturday or Sunday due to a data migration being completed over the weekend.
Despite the fact that Monday’s figures represented three days, only 8,698 new cases were reported across the state. The new total cumulative case count for Arkansas stands at 776,759, up from the 768,061 reported on Friday.
The number of active cases in the state dropped nearly 16 percent to 63,304, a decrease of 11,684 from Friday’s total of 74,988.
Craighead County saw a significant drop in active cases, as well, dropping 447 cases from 2,604 to 2,157, a decrease of a little more than 17 percent.
According to the ADH website, 12 new COVID-related deaths were reported during the three-day period, including one in Craighead County. The 12 additional deaths bring that statewide total to 9,628 since the virus reached Arkansas.
Statewide hospitalizations declined slightly over the weekend, with 1,715 COVID-positive patients reported on Monday, down five from the 1,720 reported on Friday. The number of patients on a ventilator saw an increase across the state, though, going from 241 on Friday to 250 on Monday.
In Northeast Arkansas, the number of patients with COVID-19 and the number of patients on a ventilator both declined by five since Friday. Monday’s numbers showed 240 hospitalized and 19 on a ventilator in NEA.
Locally, counties with the largest number of new cases reported for the three-day period are Craighead County with 385 new cases, Greene County with 203 new cases and Mississippi County with 195 new cases.
Monday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 385 new cases; 2,157 active cases.
Greene County – 203 new cases; 1,145 active.
Mississippi County – 195 new cases; 708 active.
Clay County – 47 new cases; 310 active.
Cross County – 28 new cases; 312 active.
Jackson County – 70 new cases; 302 active.
Lawrence County – 65 new cases; 331 active.
Poinsett County – 95 new cases; 560 active.
Randolph County – 53 new cases; 247 active.
