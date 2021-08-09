JONESBORO — Craighead County had the most active coronavirus cases on Sunday since before a vaccine was available, a comparison of statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health shows.
Meanwhile, The health department reports 1,353 Craighead County residents stepped up for a vaccination last week, an increase of 853 percent from the previous week. Vaccinations were up in Greene County by 371 percent.
Craighead County’s active cases surged by 134 between Aug. 2 and Sunday, after 606 new cases were recorded in the county. The county had 1,046 active cases on Dec. 19.
Craighead County’s death toll rose by three to 193. Greene and Poinsett counties had two deaths each last week.
More people are hospitalized. Said Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Jonesboro, Pocahontas and Wynne.
“Our health care system’s number of COVID patients increased nearly 12 percent over the weekend,” Nail said Monday. “We now have 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 22 in the ICU and 11 on the vent.”
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said that facility’s intensive care unit remain at near capacity, including 18 COVID patients. In all, 48 virus patients are admitted at NEA Baptist, one more than a week ago.
Among 1,900 tests administered by NEA Baptist, Jones said 22.3 percent tested positive in the previous seven days.
“A trend we continue to see is the amount of patients admitted to our hospital with serious COVID symptoms who are unvaccinated,” Jones said. “Currently 89.5 percent of our COVID patients are unvaccinated.”
Jones requested prayers for the hospital staff.
“This second wave has been mentally and physically taxing on health care as a whole,” Jones said. “We have have team members in urgent care and in our emergency department who are consistently setting records in patient volumes. Our staff on the floor and in the ICU are seeing firsthand how devastating it can be to watch families torn apart as loved ones lose a battle to a virus for which a vaccine is available.”
Sadly, the 12 percent increase in new cases in Craighead County, compared to the previous week, is mild compared to neighboring counties.
Greene County recorded 306 new infections, an increase of 150.4 percent from the previous week. The number of active cases climbed 163 to 487. One resident died. Lawrence County went from 35 to 64 new cases, and Poinsett County’s caseload rose from 94 to 123 new infections.
Only Mississippi and Randolph counties had reductions in new infections. New cases in Mississippi County dropped from 191 the previous week to 126, while the reduction in Randolph County was from 43 to 42.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county July 19 through Sunday:
Craighead – 606 new cases (increase of 65); from last week); 1,016 active cases (increase of 109); 193 deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 308 new cases (increase of 185); 487 active (increase of 158); 82 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 64 new cases (increase of 29); 91 active (increase of 36); 43 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 132 new cases (increase of 38); 198 active (increase of 48); 84 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 126 new cases (decrease of 65); 200 active cases (increase of 51); 113 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 73 new cases (increase of 29); 99 active cases (increase of 23); 38 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 42 new cases (decrease of 1); 70 active cases (increase of 12); 48 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 76 new cases (increase of 9); 119 active cases (increase of 13); 53 deaths (unchanged).
Clay –72 new cases (increase of 42); 90 active cases (increase of 30); 52 deaths (unchanged).
Figures for full and partial vaccinations of persons age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Craighead, 32,163 (35.02 percent), 11,201 (12.2 percent).
Clay, 4,673 (37.26 percent), 880 (67.02 percent).
Cross, 5,473 (39.34 percent), 1,744 (12.54 percent).
Greene, 13,296 (34.88 percent), 3,712 (9.74 percent).
Jackson, 4,389 (30.27 percent), 1,226 (8.46 percent).
Lawrence, 4,791 (34.1 percent), 1,524 (8.05 percent).
Mississippi, 10,318 (30.63 percent), 2,899 (8.61 percent).
Poinsett, 6,403 (32.32 percent), 2,390 (12.06 percent).
Randolph, 4,724 (31.19 percent), 1,690 (11.16 percent).
