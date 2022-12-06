JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections jumped by 39 percent in Craighead County last week and 85 percent statewide last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Statewide, between Nov. 28 and Sunday, cases totaled 3,394, up from 1,830. Active cases rose from 3,280 to 5,001, the health department reported.
The 121 new Craighead County cases ranked behind Pulaski (581), Washington (293), Benton (253), White (173) and Sebastian (148) counties.
The state reported 35 COVID-related deaths during the seven day period, including two each in Craighead, Cross and Mississippi counties and one in Randolph County.
During the previous seven days, hospitalizations rose statewide from 192 to 207 and from 19 to 22 in Northeast Arkansas. The number of those patients requiring ventilators rose from 13 to 22 statewide and from one to four in NEA.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Nov. 28 through Sunday:
Craighead – 121 new cases (increase of 34 from previous week); 202 active cases (increase of 16); 368 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 83 new cases (increase of 49); 124 active cases (increase of 44); 189 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 27 new cases (increase of 20); 25 active cases (increase of 14); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 15 new cases (decrease of 8); 38 active cases (increase of 2); 138 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 15 new cases (decrease of 3); 26 active cases (increase of 4); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi –36 new cases (increase of 3); 67 active cases (increase of 5); 228 deaths (increase of 2).
Randolph – 24 new cases (increase of 18); 20 active cases (increase of 7); 101 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 13 new cases (increase of 5); 23 active cases (increase of 12); 100 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay – 33 new cases (increase of 27); 20 active cases (increase of 4), 100 deaths (unchanged).
