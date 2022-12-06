JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections jumped by 39 percent in Craighead County last week and 85 percent statewide last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Statewide, between Nov. 28 and Sunday, cases totaled 3,394, up from 1,830. Active cases rose from 3,280 to 5,001, the health department reported.

