POCAHONTAS — Though it’s not new, the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) has developed Active Shooter Training for Educators.
BRTC LETA instructors have been offering this training for 10 years to interested school districts in order to provide the safest atmosphere for children to learn.
This curriculum contains the most current guidelines established by the United States Department of Homeland Security.
Educators are taught how to identify threats, secure classrooms and react to active shooter events during the training, which is held on-site at the participating school.
This four-hour course will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Education for approval for Professional Development.
However, the course is not currently eligible for professional development credit.
Active shooter response has been a hot issue since the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.
In Jonesboro, Police Chief Rick Elliott said members of his department have gone around to schools to offer advice to educators and staff.
“It’s more of how to respond and how to react,” he said. “Lockdown, basic things, get kids away from doors and windows.”
Elliott said officers show school employees how to use tourniquets and chest seals in case of emergency situations. He said schools have individual first aid kits available to use if needed.
He said JPD officers use about 15-20 tourniquets a year for gunshots, stabbings or car wrecks.
Elliott said he struggled to get schools to train on how to respond after the 1998 Westside school shooting, where he was one of the first responders.
“I’m glad people are doing it,” he said. “Everybody is stepping up to make sure people are trained.”
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said his office offers assessments of school properties and how to do a planned response for educators and staff.
His deputies assess the best escape routes to use during an active shooter situation.
“We’re (law enforcement) trained to stop the threat,” Boyd said. “We responded to active shooters before the term ‘active shooter’ was first used.”
Boyd, who was the first law enforcement officer on the scene at Westside, said he radioed deputies to the location of the shooters, who were apprehended.
For more information about the LETA program offered by BRTC, contact Bridgette Rose at (870) 248-4000, ext. 4190 or by email at Bridgette.Rose@blackrivertech.edu.
