JONESBORO — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 as well as active cases have begun the week on the decline, reports from the Arkansas Department of Health show.
On Tuesday, the department reported 764 new cases and 10 deaths, including one in Randolph County.
Pulaski County had 97 of Tuesday’s new cases, followed by 55 in Faulkner, Washington with 44 and Craighead with 39.
Since Sunday, active cases declined from 8,761 to 8,342.
The state reported 178 COVID patients were hospitalized Tuesday, down from 196 on Sunday.
However, 36 were in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, which was an increase of three since Sunday.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 39 new cases, 444 active cases.
Greene – 21 new cases, 152 active cases.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 52 active cases.
Poinsett – 4 new cases, 73 active cases.
Mississippi –14 new cases, 112 active cases.
Jackson – 9 new case, 52 active cases.
Randolph – 8 new cases, 44 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 49 active case.
Clay – 9 new cases, 41 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.