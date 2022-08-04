JONESBORO — Active coronavirus cases declined slightly Thursday in Craighead County while statewide numbers increased slightly statewide and in Northeast Arkansas counties.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,438 new cases statewide Thursday, while active cases increased by 30 to 13,920.
The health department reported nine deaths, but none in the northeastern corner of the state.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 rose by eight to 408. Of those patients, 17 were on ventilators, an increase of two statewide. In Northeast Arkansas hospitals, the patient census rose by one Thursday to 66, including two on ventilators.
Pulaski County continued to lead in new cases with 224, followed by Washington (118), Faulkner (97) and Benton (80). Craighead and Sebastian counties had 58 new cases each. Craighead’s active cases dropped from 708 to 702.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Tracker Thursday, Cross County had a 43.64 percent decline in new cases in the previous seven days and was one of only 10 Arkansas counties rated as having low level community spread. Mississippi County is among 27 counties rated as medium community spread.
Craighead, Clay, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence and Randolph counties are among 38 counties rated as high community spread.
However, the CDC reported that Craighead’s cases had declined by 14.71 percent in the previous seven days. Greene County’s cases had declined by 20.4 percent, according to the CDC, while cases declined by 15.38 percent in Lawrence County.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 58 new cases, 702 active cases.
Greene – 28 new cases, 295 active cases.
Lawrence – 9 new cases, 81 active cases.
Poinsett – 21 new cases, 176 active cases.
Mississippi – 19 new cases, 194 active cases.
Jackson –12 new cases, 74 active cases.
Randolph – 8 new cases, 83 active cases.
Cross – 9 new cases, 68 active cases.
Clay – 8 new cases, 77 active cases.
