JONESBORO — After falling to as low as 965 active coronavirus cases statewide on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported those cases have inched back up.
That’s despite low numbers of new infections.
The health department reported 102 new cases on Tuesday, 115 on Wednesday and 105 Thursday. Active cases rose by 29 Thursday to 1,117.
Locally, new cases this week have been in the single digits, with Craighead County recording a high of seven new cases on Thursday.
Cross County has remained with just one active case since Tuesday. Active cases in Craighead County dropped from 38 on Tuesday to 34. Active cases in surrounding counties have remained steady or dropped slightly.
Active cases in surrounding counties:
Jackson, 22
Randolph, 12
Greene, 9
Poinsett, 9
Lawrence, 8
Mississippi, 8
Clay, 6
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 96 statewide on Thursday, including 23 who were still on ventilators. As of Thursday, hospitals in Northeast Arkansas reported seven virus patients occupied inpatient beds, including one who was on a ventilator.
The death toll since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020 reached 11,301 on Thursday, an increase of five since Wednesday.
