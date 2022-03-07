JONESBORO — The number of active cases of the coronavirus in Craighead dropped to 100 on Monday, according to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health. It’s the lowest number of active cases here since late June and early July of 2021. Monday’s active cases were down 15 from Sunday.
Statewide, active cases dropped to 2,998.
However, the 32 new cases for the county accounted for 10 percent of all the new cases statewide.
The state reported 322 new cases on Monday, with 11 deaths. Two of those deaths were Craighead County residents, and one was from Mississippi County. The statewide death toll rose to 10,724.
Mississippi County had nine new cases Monday, followed by Greene with six; Randolph five; Jackson, four; Lawrence and Poinsett, two each; and Clay with one.
COVID-related hospitalizations continued a downward trend, with 323 statewide, including 56 on ventilators. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 35 COVID patients, with four on ventilators.
In the previous seven days, the number of new cases in Craighead County dropped by 37 percent, while Greene County’s new infections dropped by 25 percent, a Sun review of daily health department data showed. Mississippi County’s cases dropped by 5.9 percent, but that county’s death toll rose by seven between Feb. 28 and Sunday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 28 through Sunday:
Craighead – 214 new cases (30.6 per day, down from 48.6 last week); 115 active cases, (down from 198); 316 total virus related deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 60 new cases (8.6 per day, down from 11.4); 46 active (down from 89); 167 deaths (increase of 4).
Lawrence – 33 new cases (4.7 per day, down from 10.1) 15 active (down from 33); 72 deaths (increase of 3).
Poinsett – 39 new cases (5.6 per day, down from 6.7 per day); 34 active (down from 68); 117 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 48 new cases (6.9 per day, down from 7.3); 29 active cases (down from 54); 194 deaths (increase of 7).
Jackson – 27 new cases (3.9 per day, up from 3.3); 36 active cases (down from 67); 55 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 73 new cases (10.4 per day, up from 1.9); 14 active cases (down from 16); 80 deaths (unchanged).
Cross –38 new cases (5.4 per day, down from 10.1); 11 active cases (down from 24); 77 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 7 new cases (1 per day, down from 1.8); 10 active cases (down from 25); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.