JONESBORO — Nearly 12,000 Arkansas residents entered the July 4 holiday weekend suffering from COVID-19, data from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed Friday.
This week, the state has reported the highest numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in more than three months.
But the situation isn’t isolated just to Arkansas. In fact, the World Health Organization reported the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 percent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally.
Friday’s report revealed 1,224 new cases, down from Thursday’s reported 1,437 infections.
On Friday, active cases stood at 11,902, an increase of 505 from Thursday.
Pulaski County reported 188 new cases, followed by Washington County with 74, Benton County with 73, Sebastian County with 62 and Craighead County with 61.
Greene County has reported one death on both Thursday and Friday. The statewide death toll rose by four on Friday to a cumulative 11,585.
Hospitals statewide had admitted 245 COVID-infected patients on Friday, including 33 in Northeast Arkansas.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 61 new cases, 549 active cases.
Greene – 16 new cases, 184 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 57 active cases.
Poinsett – 9 new cases, 99 active cases.
Mississippi – 18 new cases, 156 active cases.
Jackson – 13 new case, 94 active cases.
Randolph – 10 new cases, 68 active cases.
Cross – 10 new case, 73 active case.
Clay – 4 new cases, 54 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.