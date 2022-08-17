JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
The 1,056 new cases statewide was slightly less than the 1,067 new cases reported the previous Wednesday.
Eleven COVID-related deaths were registered Wednesday, including one Jackson County resident.
Active cases declined by 827 to 10,903.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by three to 335. Of those 20 were on ventilators, one more than on Tuesday. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 47 COVID admissions, one more than Tuesday.
Craighead County’s 52 new cases ranked behind Pulaski, 117; Washington, 79; Faulkner, 74; and Benton, 61.
Active cases were down by 11 in Mississippi County, five in Poinsett and one in Cross County. Active cases increased in the remaining counties in NEA.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 52 new cases, 636 active cases.
Greene – 37 new cases, 270 active cases.
Lawrence –12 new cases, 103 active cases.
Poinsett – 16 new cases, 171 active cases.
Mississippi – 28 new cases, 234 active cases.
Jackson – 6 new cases, 66 active cases.
Randolph – 13 new cases, 59 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 92 active cases.
Clay – 9 new cases, 77 active cases.
