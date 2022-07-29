JONESBORO — City Council members will consider proposals Tuesday to spend a total of $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver hopes to boost mosquito control for the rest of the season with an infusion of an extra quarter-million dollars.
The majority of that money would to toward doubling aerial applications. Kris New, regional director of Vector Disease Control, proposed adding seven aerial missions to the current eight.
“This will be an additional 90,000 acres treated in the City of Jonesboro, allowing us to treat the city twice weekly by air during the peak of the mosquito season,” New wrote in a proposal to city leaders.
The council will also be asked to approve up to $500,000 in ARPA spending for drainageway improvements and maintenance. Kindred Brothers Excavating was the low bidder for the project at $399,410.
The project involves mowing and other maintenance along Cristian Creek in western Jonesboro, Lost Creek in northern Jonesboro and Higginbottom Creek along Harrisburg Road on the south side of town.
Also on the agenda is a plan to spend $512,812 for projects under the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding is designed to assist or benefit low-to-moderate income residents.
The plan calls for assisting residents in obtaining sewer service, assisting residents in repairing or purchasing homes, fighting homelessness and public service projects.
Other resolutions on the agenda would:
Create two new police officer positions in order to provide one additional school resource officer for the Jonesboro and Nettleton schools, increasing the budget by $60,500.
Accept a federal Justice Assistance Grant to provide $43,840 for the purpose of buying police training equipment.
Approve the annual contract with Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission for economic development services. The $394,750 contract includes capital improvement and professional services.
Approve a lease with Industrial Destination LLC for 7,500-square-feet in the West Washington Avenue Business Complex for the police department. Rent is $5,200 per month. The department had used a building at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, but that structure was among several that was destroyed by a tornado.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to regulate animal rides, handling or displaying animals for financial benefit, or giving away animals. Those operations would be required to carry a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance.
Proposed ordinances scheduled for their second readings would:
Establish 25 mile per hour speed limits on State, Eldridge and Melrose streets.
Approve a restaurant private club permit proposed by Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, 1900 Aggie Road.
Abandon a utility easement on part of a lot owned by HB Medical Holdings on Apache Drive.
The council will hear the final reading and vote whether to approve an ordinance proposed by Esston Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
