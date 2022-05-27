JONESBORO — Three local communities have received Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Rural Community Grants totaling $33,297 to make improvements to help their cities.
According to a press release on Thursday from the AEDC’s Rural Services Division, those receiving the Rural Community Grants included:
the Bay Fire Department, which received $15,000.
Poinsett County, which received $15,000.
the Southridge Volunteer Fire Department, which received $3,297.
The AEDC’s Rural Services Division awarded a total of $863,010.61 in grants to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs and AEDC Deputy Director Clint O’Neal and Director of Rural Services Becca Caldwell presented the grants to the recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit on May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
The two grant programs are the Rural Community Grant Program and the Rural Services Block Grant Program.
The Rural Community Grant Program has awarded a total of $390,590.61 to 30 cities and counties across Arkansas to provide funding for projects such as baseball fields, community parks, walking trails, community centers, fire stations, fire trucks and other fire protection-related equipment.
This grant is given to applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas and the applicants are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program.
Bay Fire Department Chief Charles Mitchell said on Friday that they had found out they had received their $15,000 grant about two weeks ago after applying for it around January.
“We are purchasing a new skid unit with it. The one we had was 20 years old and needed to be replaced,” Mitchell said, noting that the skid unit fits in the back of a truck and is very useful for fighting grass fires.
Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills said on Friday that their $15,000 grant will be used as part of an ongoing project that the Poinsett County Cooperative Extension Service started in collaboration with the city and county, who have also put money into the project, to build a new learning-based park for young people in the area.
“Although the ground work started in 2020, they really got after it last year when they applied for two grants; however they only received one of those grants. So now they are trying again this year for more grants. This is just one of the first they have received so far this year,” Mills said, noting that the new park will include learning gardens, a pavilion and a walking track.
The park will be located in downtown Harrisburg near the Poinsett County Extension Office.
Southridge Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Keith Beeson, who takes care of the department’s grants, said on Thursday that the Southridge Volunteer Fire Department had found out a couple of weeks ago that they were getting a $3,297 grant.
“We will be using the money to purchase two sets of battery powered tools to outfit our main engines,” Beeson said, noting that the new tools will include chainsaws, reciprocating saws, rescue saws and more.
“With these tools it will be much easier to access difficult places such as vehicles and commercial buildings,” he said. “This will be a game changer.”
The other program was the Rural Services Block Grant Program, which has awarded a total of $472,420 to seven cities and counties across Arkansas to fund new construction or renovation of community centers, fire stations or multi-purpose buildings, as well as the purchase of fire trucks (pumper, tanker, brush or certain service trucks).
This grant is given to applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas with low to moderate incomes of 51 percent or higher and the applicants are eligible for up to $75,000 in funds under the program with a 10 percent match.
For cities and counties interested in applying for Fiscal Year 2023 grants, the next application cycle deadline is August 11, 2022. More information about the programs, as well as deadlines, can be found at www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division.
