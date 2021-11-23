JONESBORO — Shaun Joseph Thomas traveled to Malden, Mo., twice last week to pick up and bring a 14-year-old girl to Jonesboro for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit by the Jonesboro Police Department.
Thomas, 20, of 310 W. Thomas Green Road, was arrested Friday at his residence after authorities “pinged” the girl’s cell phone and located her whereabouts, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When officers arrived at the scene they were able to get Thomas to come to the door and asked if the girl was there. Officers went inside of the residence and arrested Thomas on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which officers said was in plain view.
Detective Bill Brown with the JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division interviewed Thomas at the Police Department.
Thomas said he met the girl on Nov. 13 on Snapchat. He then admitted to Brown that he traveled to Malden on Nov. 14 and picked up the girl at her residence and brought her back to Jonesboro. He said he and the girl had sex three times at his residence, according to the affidavit.
He took the girl back to Malden that night, he told Brown.
He told Brown he picked the girl up in Malden on Friday and brought her back to Jonesboro. He said he took her out to eat and then to Walmart to buy soap and a toothbrush because she was going to spend the night, the affidavit said.
Thomas told Brown when they returned to his house they laid in bed and engaged in foreplay. That is when the police arrived, the affidavit said.
Malden police Sgt. Troy Karlish said the girl was a habitual runaway.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Thomas with sexual indecency with a child, fourth-degree sexual assault, interference with custody/minor taken out of state, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boling set bond at $100,000.
Thomas was released from the Craighead County Detention Center later Monday after posting bail.
