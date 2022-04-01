JONESBORO — After 31 years on the job, Jonesboro Fire Capt. Greg Johnson hung up his fire helmet for the final time on Thursday.
Johnson, who joined the department as a firefighter on Nov. 1, 1990, was honored with a reception Thursday afternoon at Fire Station No. 3 on Brazos Street. Fellow firefighters and retired former co-workers showed up to honor Johnson’s service to the city.
“Part of me doesn’t want to go,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who became a driver-operator in 2000 and was promoted to captain in 2008, said three of the most memorable fires were the recent one at the Nestle plant, the 2012 fire that destroyed the Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home on East Johnson Avenue and the railroad Roundhouse fire in downtown Jonesboro in November 2018.
The fire at the funeral home was intense.
According to a Sun news story in March 2012, two aerial trucks were pouring water onto the roof of the of the funeral home as firefighters on the ground also worked to bring the fire under control. The heat from the fire was intense even at the farthest corners of the large parking lot.
“These were some big fires that no one was injured in,” Johnson said.
He said he and his wife didn’t worry about his personal safety while on the job.
“We accepted the position. Most people don’t dwell on it,” Johnson said.
He called his fellow firefighters “a close-knit community” and that he’ll miss making runs and working with crews.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie there,” he said.
He plans to keep in touch with them in retirement.
Assistant Chief Martin Hamrick said Friday that Johnson’s presence at the department will be missed.
“Greg was very much devoted to the department,” he said. “He never shirked any job out there. He helped out the younger guys.”
Hamrick said Johnson was a member of the department’s hazardous materials and special operations and rescue teams.
He added that Johnson assisted the department’s part-time mechanics in keeping the department’s vehicles running.
Johnson said he and his wife plan to spend time with their six-month-old grandson and do some traveling.
“We’re going to hit the road and see things we’ve always wanted to see,” he said.
Number one on the list is a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
And there’s always one of his favorite getaways: His place on Lake Norfolk where he loves to fish.
