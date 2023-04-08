JONESBORO — After 33 years at the Jonesboro Police Department, Capt. Scott Baxter decided it was time to hang up his holster.
Baxter, who was in charge of the Special Operations Division for the department, retired at the end of February. He joined the department on Jan. 1, 1990.
He said Friday that a lot of things changed over the 33 years.
“When I started, it (the department) wasn’t nearly as big as it is now,” he said. “We had to buy our own guns and they had to be revolvers.”
Baxter said he bought his Smith & Wesson revolver at a gun show at the armory on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Having worked at Hytrol before becoming a police officer, he said when he applied at the department in the spring of 1989 there were 140 candidates for the position.
“It was regarded as a noble profession,” Baxter said. “It’s been really rewarding helping people and getting bad people off of the streets.”
Nowadays, recruiting police officers has become more difficult nationwide.
“It’s getting harder and harder to hire officers,” he said. “Some departments are reducing standards.”
He credits the Jonesboro Police Department’s emphasis on training for making it what he considers one of the top department’s in Arkansas.
“Jonesboro Police Department is a very, very good police department,” Baxter said. “We hire and train well.”
Baxter served on the state Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training and on the advisory board of the Criminal Justice Institute.
He said the training the Jonesboro officers receive make them attractive recruits for agencies such as the Arkansas State Police.
Baxter said law enforcement officers’ pay has been an issue since he joined. Some of the smaller departments offer more money in a less stressful location.
The biggest change Baxter saw during his career was the vast increase of technology. He said when he started there was only a police radio in patrol cars. Now they have computers, cell phones and printers, which speeds receiving information at the scene.
Baxter said he believes JPD had the first mobile data terminals in patrol cars in the state. Officers can take home their patrol cars and hand-held radios, which make it easier and quicker if they’re needed to respond to an emergency.
Officers are now being trained in counseling people during crisis situations.
“A lot has been put on the shoulders of law enforcement,” he said.
Baxter said his job allowed him to meet Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He’s also met and protected U.S. senators and congressmen, as well as state legislators.
According to a department news release, during his career, Baxter was promoted to sergeant in 1996, lieutenant in 2005, then captain in 2019:
“He served in numerous positions within the department, like the purchasing officer for the Service Division, the Quality of Life Division director in January 2017, and the administrative captain. He also served on the JPD SWAT team for 20 years and was a member of the Honor Guard for 25 years. He completed the FBI National Academy (Session 240).
“Baxter also served as a certified law enforcement instructor, along with his service on professional organizations within the law enforcement community. He has received numerous accolades and certificates for his outstanding service to the community.”
Baxter was reappointed last year by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026. He was first appointed to the board by Gov. Mike Beebe and has twice been reappointed by Hutchinson.
Baxter has taken a part-time contracting job with Allied Universal, handling risk and safety issued for the worldwide company. He said he’ll work about 13 weeks a year.
In his off time, he plans to spend time at his small farm and spend a lot of time with his children and grandchildren.
“I’ll have plenty of things to do,” he said.
