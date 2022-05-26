JONESBORO — The Republican primary election is over, but not a lawsuit against the Craighead County Election Commission, yet.
But Kimberly Dale, the attorney for the commission, has filed a motion in Pulaski County Circuit Court to quash, or cancel subpoenas issued in a lawsuit filed by U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette.
Bequette, who lost his bid to unseat Sen. John Boozman, filed suit May 10 against Secretary of State John Thurston, along with the Craighead County Election Commission, Phillips County Election Commission and the state Election Commission because his name was misspelled on ballots in those two counties.
Thurston’s office notified Craighead County officials on April 28 that the local ballots listed Bequette’s first name as “Jack,” rather than Jake.
Election commissioners held a public meeting the following day and decided to post signs at polling places, bringing attention to the spelling error.
After the lawsuit was filed, the commission obtained new computer media from Election Systems & Software LLC, to correct the spelling.
Dale said in her motion Wednesday that Bequette still hadn’t properly served her clients with notice of the lawsuit, and she said information requests were too overly broad.
She asked the court for an order to protect all the defendants in the case “from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden or expense.”
In one of Bequette’s subpoenas, the candidate sought “All documents or media evidencing the Republican Primary ballot as it would have appeared on a voting machine in each of the 75 counties in the State of Arkansas as of May 9, 2022,” Dale noted.
In Craighead County, alone, there were 289 versions of ballots that listed the U.S. Senate race, commission chairwoman Jeannette Robertson said on May 11, when the software was changed out.
Dale also requested reimbursement for the election commission’s expenses in dealing with Bequette’s complaint.
Bequette finished third out of four candidates in Craighead County with 16.17 percent of the vote. He finished second statewide with 20.67 percent.
Boozman polled 55.65 percent in Craighead County and 58 percent statewide.
