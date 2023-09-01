JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Public Facilities Board on Wednesday selected Raymond James & Associates Inc., as the placement agent for a bond issue to finance construction of an indoor sports complex.
The decision is pending negotiation of a contract, which Matt Modelevsky, chairman of the board, said he would attempt to initiate immediately.
Three financial institutions responded to a request for qualifications for the financial instrument, which is expected to be a line of credit, rather than a typical bond issue.
Also submitting proposals were Carty & Company and Stephens Inc. All three companies are located in Little Rock.
Michele Allgood of the Mitchell Williams law firm, who serves as the board’s bond attorney, said she has worked with all three companies at some point in the past.
“You can’t make your decision based on price,” Allgood explained. “You have to make your decision based on qualifications … and it will be subject to successful negotiations.”
Board members noted that a Raymond James representative personally attended a meeting in July in which the board agreed to use its bonding authority to assist with the construction project. Board member Susan Hanrahan, who moved to rank Raymond James as the top choice, noted that the company is working on a project with a public facilities board in Pulaski County. Board member Jim Goad said the company was also involved in financing a similar sports complex in Memphis.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission is planning an approximate 203,000 square-foot indoor complex on 36 acres on Race Street for an aquatic center for competitive swimming, an eight-court basketball gym that can also be used for volleyball, pickleball or badminton, and another portion for other events, such as conventions, car shows and the like.
The project is funded with proceeds from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
The public facilities board will be required to hold a public hearing in advance of the bond issue, Allgood said.
