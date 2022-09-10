JONESBORO — A Lee County man and the woman who was with him were arrested in a Walmart parking lot after drug task force officers reported finding methamphetamine and other drugs.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Finis Lee Sloan, 40, of Marianna, with possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alprazolam with the purpose to deliver and possession of Valium with the purpose to deliver. He set bond at $75,000.