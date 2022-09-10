JONESBORO — A Lee County man and the woman who was with him were arrested in a Walmart parking lot after drug task force officers reported finding methamphetamine and other drugs.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Finis Lee Sloan, 40, of Marianna, with possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alprazolam with the purpose to deliver and possession of Valium with the purpose to deliver. He set bond at $75,000.
The judge found probable cause to charge Brittany Yvonne Mayville, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth, and set her bond at $2,500.
Agent David Willey of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said he and Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Cody Ladner encountered Sloan Thursday afternoon. In a probable cause affidavit, Willey said the task force had received information that Sloan had been selling large amounts of meth over the past several months.
Sloan is on parole for a prior felony conviction, and that gives police the legal right to conduct a search without a warrant or consent.
Willey said Ladner found 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of meth in Sloan’s clothing. The officers also found packaging for drugs and the unauthorized pills.
Willey said Sloan told them that Mayville was inside the store and he asked if she could take possession of the vehicle.
Though she’s not on parole or probation, she granted permission to search her purse and the investigators said they found 4.7 grams of meth in a metal container.
In an unrelated case the judge set bond at $2,500 for Rodney Whitlow, 42, home address unavailable, for felony theft of a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief. Whitlow posted a $2,500 bond.
The vehicle in question had been reported stolen on July 9.
The commercially-wrapped car had been parked outside a business for promotional purposes, according to the owner.
A witness told the owner that Whitlow had tried to sell the car to him. On July 10, the car was found in a ditch near the Jackson County line, with the commercial wrapping removed.
Investigators later learned that Whitlow was being held in the Lawrence County jail on unrelated charges. While in jail, Whitlow reportedly confessed to the auto theft.
