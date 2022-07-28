Agents assigned to the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force (2nd DTF) completed a multi-county counter-drug operation Wednesday in Poinsett, Craighead and Greene counties.
Wednesday’s operation concludes the same two-week operation reported earlier in Clay, Mississippi, Crittenden and Lawrence counties.
More than 50 officers assigned to the 2nd DTF participated in the large-scale, multi-agency law enforcement operation on several properties within the seven listed counties. During the operation, agents seized more than 150 marijuana plants. Additionally, agents seized illegal firearms, other illicit narcotics, drug contraband and monies used in narcotics distribution.
In Jonesboro, seven marijuana plants, 23 grams of marijuana and four firearms were seized from a 65-year-old suspect in the 1500 block of Craighead Road 780, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“I want to recognize the strong partnership and commitment of the participating sheriffs and police chiefs who participate in the regional 2nd DTF. Each participating sheriff and police chief recognizes the burden of narcotics manufacturing and distribution on our communities. Operations such as these could not be possible without their cooperation,” said Chad Henson, commander of the 2nd DTF. “Also, operations such as this are a coordinated response to complaints and tips from citizens within our communities who have called us about these grow operations. We are thankful for their support as well.”
Agencies that were involved in this operation were deputies from Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden and Lawrence counties. Police officers from Piggott, Paragould, Jonesboro, Trumann, Blytheville, Osceola, Marion and West Memphis police departments. The Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish and the Arkansas National Guard Counterdrug also provided officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.