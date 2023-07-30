LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Austin Booth announced last week the formation of a new branch within the AGFC’s ranks to focus on recreational shooting and the development of shooting ranges and programs throughout the state.

“The connection between conservation and shooting is as old, at least, as (the Pittman-Robertson Act), which ensures that hunters and recreational shooters are the most passionate and impactful conservationists in the country,” Booth said at the July 20 regularly scheduled Commission meeting. “One of the biggest things that we hear from communities around Arkansas that they want more of is support around recreational shooting.”