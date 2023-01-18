JONESBORO — Commercial flights from Jonesboro to Nashville created excitement in the community when Air Choice One introduced the service last March.
But after that commuter airline was sold to Southern Airways, the new owner is reconsidering the program, Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer, said Tuesday.
Since 2012, Air Choice One offered 18 flights per week to St. Louis Lambert International Airport under a federally-subsidized Essential Air Service contract. The Federal Aviation Administration approved a new schedule in 2022, with 12 flights to St. Louis and six flights to Nashville.
Meeting with the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission, Cestari said the airline may move all the flights to St. Louis.
“There are pros and cons to having two hubs, but being so close to Memphis, frequency is very important,” Cestari told commissioners. “We’re going to keep monitoring the situation, but at some point, we may want to ask you folks if you want all St. Louis to be able to give more frequency throughout the day.”
Cestari also discussed the challenges his airline faced following the holiday meltdown of flight cancellations by larger airlines.
Southern operates in 55 cities across the country, the largest commuter airline network in the U.S., Cestari said.
“Holidays were rough,” Cestari said. “As you know it was kind of a mess with Southwest and the 7 or 8 million that they impacted from mid-December through last week.”
He said the airport in Sacramento, Calif., reported this week there were still about 1,000 unclaimed pieces of baggage on hand.
“So, it’s creating a lot of pretty angry customers,” Cestari said, noting Southern provides connector flights to Southwest at several locations. “So, when they got messed up by Southwest, we had to try to get them on to later flights or flights the next day.” Cestari said calls to Southern’s call center doubled during that time.
“We’ve got a series of things we’re going to do to reach out to the affected passengers in all of our markets, with a buy one, get one offer,” he said. “The only way for them to feel good about it is for them to do it and have a good experience. And sometimes, it takes time.”
Cestari said Southern, like all airlines, has been impacted by a pilot shortage, resulting in some canceled flights. However, he said, a new class of new pilots is being added at strategic locations, such as the St. Louis hub.
