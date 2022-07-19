JONESBORO — Air Choice One will officially become Southern Airways on Aug. 1, Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for the airline announced Tuesday.
Cestari told members of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission Tuesday a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the airport on Aug. 3.
Southern Airways recently bought out Air Choice One, the federally-subsidized passenger air service that provides flights to St. Louis and Nashville.
Speaking to commissioners by phone, Cestari said the recent acquisition makes Southern the largest commuter airline in the U.S., serving 50 cities. He said Southern has the best record for reliability in the business.
“We have 99.3 percent controllable completion, and when you’re the only airline in town, that is not just an important thing, it is the most important thing and we pride ourselves on that,” Cestari said.
Despite rising fuel costs in recent months, Cestari said Southern is maintaining one-way fares below $100 each. However, he said the lowest rate of $39 to St. Louis and Nashville comes with the requirement that passengers reserve the flights at least 14 days in advance. Other seats cost $59 to $89, depending on timing of reservations, he said.
Cestari said a new feature that Southern has brought to Jonesboro is the ability to use the Southern Airways website to reserve connecting flights on three major airlines – American, United and Alaska.
“But best of all, if you have an issue with any flight – whether it’s an American flight or United flight or Alaska flight – you can call our 24-hour call center and not have to get into these three-and-four-hour hold times that the major airlines are experiencing at their call centers,” Cestari explained. “And our folks really like that, especially with all the flight disruptions that the majors are having right now.”
Southern is new to Jonesboro, but not to Arkansas. The company also provides subsidized service to airports in Harrison, Hot Springs and El Dorado.
Though he didn’t provide actual numbers, Cestari also claimed that the airline’s flights from Jonesboro to Nashville, which Air Choice One introduced this year for the first time, have been very successful, averaging near 80 percent of capacity.
“St. Louis is doing about half the load factor that Nashville is and the mix of flights is something we might want to take a look at down the road,” Cestari said, adding that the service gathers information from each passenger on their ultimate destination to determine how to improve the service.
To learn more about Southern Airways, log onto its website: https://iflysouthern.com.
In other business, the airport reached a new milestone last week after formally receiving a grant offer from the the Federal Aviation Administration. The $638,685 grant will reimburse the cost of designing plans to strengthen he airport’s main runway to accommodate larger jets, airport manager George Jackson said.
Matt Roddy, the consulting engineer for the project, said the grant award put him on a tight schedule.
“We’re going to have this thing designed and bid out by January,” Roddy said. “That’s the schedule they put us on.”
Last October, the FAA announced it had awarded Jonesboro $3,555,556 in special discretionary funding for strengthening the airport’s main runway to accommodate larger jets.
Roddy said building the project to FAA expectations will cost an estimated $7.8 million.
The airport is scheduled to receive additional funding over the next four years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The project has been a major goal for airport officials for several years.
