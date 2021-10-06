JONESBORO — George Jackson said he was surprised Tuesday to learn that the Jonesboro Municipal Airport had been awarded a large federal grant.
“It was exciting, but it was just a fraction of what we’ll need,” Jackson, the airport’s manager told The Sun Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Jonesboro $3,555,556 in special discretionary funding for strengthening the airport’s main runway to accommodate larger jets.
“I’ve been verbally promised that we’re going to get it,” Jackson told The Sun. “This announcement verifies that they’re sold on the project.”
Exactly how much will be needed to make it possible to land Airbus, Boeing 737 or similar aircraft here isn’t known. The project hasn’t been designed yet. Matt Roddy, the airport’s consulting engineer, told airport commissioners in September it could cost up to $10 million.
Jackson said details like how strong the pavement should be will still have to be worked out.
City officials have been advocating the project for about six years, and Mayor Harold Copenhaver welcomed the news
“We appreciate this funding,” Copenhaver said. “This will give us a good jump-start toward our goal of maximizing our airport to its true potential of serving the industries, businesses and residents of Jonesboro.”
There are still some obstacles to overcome. An environmental study will have to prove that the big jets that would land at the airport won’t contribute to noise pollution in neighboring residential areas. However, airport officials have said trains on two separate railroad tracks surrounding the airport likely create more noise than would be created by jet traffic.
The airport covers about 1,000 acres, but much of it is leased out for farming operations. However, that farmland serves an important purpose for the airport. It prevents aircraft noise from leaving the property.
