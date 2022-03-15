JONESBORO — A dream to bring larger jets to the Jonesboro Municipal Airport has cleared another regulatory hurdle and construction to make a runway ready for the heavier aircraft could begin in about a year, Matt Roddy, a consulting engineer, said Tuesday.
Roddy told airport commission members he has updated the airport’s Capital Improvement Plan, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, to show plans to advertise for bids in January 2023 to strengthen the airport’s main runway. If that schedule holds, construction could begin in April 2023.
George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said the FAA recently approved the results of an environmental study that proved that the big jets that would land at the airport won’t contribute to noise pollution in neighboring residential areas.
The area already has to endure noise from two separate railroad tracks surrounding the airport.
Most of the cost of the project, which will include adding more than 45 tons of asphalt to the runway surface, would be paid through federal funds.
Approval of that report allows engineers to begin design work.
Last October, the FAA awarded Jonesboro $3,555,556 in special discretionary funding for the project. Roddy said the airport can expect $2.1 million annually in entitlement funds over the next five years.
The entitlement funds are generated by federal taxes on aircraft fuel sales. The entitlement amount was recently increased by $763,000 a year following approval of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Exactly how much it will cost to make it possible to land Airbus, Boeing 737 or similar aircraft here isn’t known.
Depending on the cost estimate, Roddy said the job may have to be done in phases, with the first and most important phase expected to cost at least $7.5 million.
City officials have been advocating the project for about six years
While working on that new project, airport officials are making progress toward rebuilding from the March 28, 2020, tornado that destroyed the airport terminal, a fire station, an aircraft maintenance structure and hangers. Insurance covered $12 million of the damage. That doesn’t include an estimated 60 private aircraft that were damaged or destroyed in the storm.
John Mixon, architect for the reconstruction, said city code and fire inspectors are expected to make final inspections to the buildings this week, and may issue a certificate of occupancy shortly afterward.
The commission also began discussing replacing the 5,200-square-foot terminal building.
Jackson managed to find the original building plans for the former terminal, which was constructed in 2000. However, Mixon and Roddy cautioned that even though the original foundation survived the storm, there could be issues underground, and said the old concrete may need to be replaced.
The fire station and maintenance buildings were reconstructed over the original foundations and Mixon noted there were unforeseen underground drainage and other issues that hampered the work.
Roddy said there may be other reasons to change the design.
“Airport needs have changed. Emplanements have changed,” Roddy noted.
Roddy said his company, Michael Baker International, has submitted an application under a competitive grant program with the FAA, seeking $5 million to replace the terminal. Because it’s a new program, Roddy said it was uncertain how soon a decision would be made.
And commissioners approved a proposal by Edmonds Aviation of Searcy to provide maintenance services to local aircraft, leasing the maintenance facility that has just been replaced.
Edmonds was the only company to respond to a request for proposals.
Phillip Gillespie, owner of Arkansas Air Center, which sells fuel and provides other services for pilots, recommended approval.
“He’s got plenty of aircraft here to work on, but it’s a tough business,” Gillespie said of Jonathan Edmonds, son of company founder David Edmonds, who would relocate to Jonesboro.
