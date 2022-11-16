JONESBORO — Airport officials don’t want to give up their wider runway.
The Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission voted Tuesday to try to work out a deal with the Federal Aviation Agency to keep the 150-foot runway intact while strengthening the pavement to accommodate larger jets.
The FAA is supplying most of the funding for the strengthening project, which could coast more than $7.5 million.
Matt Roddy, a consulting engineer for the airport, said the FAA is trying to have uniform standards nationwide for various classes of airports, and refuses to fund more pavement than the agency believes is necessary. He said the agency believes a 100-foot wide runway is adequate for the larger planes.
“We’ve fought that thing for months,” Roddy said. “ … Their answer is ‘just because we paid for it 20 years ago doesn’t mean we’re paying for it again.’”
Roddy said his company, Michael Baker International, has two other airports in Arkansas that face the same issue.
But commission member Brandon Winters said reducing the width of the runway would be a step backward.
David Cahoon, the airport’s attorney, said it could also hurt the airport’s chances of attracting larger passenger airlines in the future, citing standards established by Southwest and American.
Roddy said the reduced amount of asphalt width is expected to save taxpayers $580,000.
However, narrowing the width would require moving the lights inward on both sides, which would cost about the same amount.
George Jackson, the airport manager, said an FAA official recently visited the airport and said the agency would be “open” to the idea of using non-federal money to maintain the wider runway.
“I don’t like losing that runway width,” Winters said. “I’d like to look at some options where we could keep the runway. Right now we don’t have an option to even evaluate. If we could have some option to evaluate what it would cost us now and what it would cost in the future, if we could maintain a 150-foot-wide runway versus letting them take it down to a 100-foot-wide runway.”
Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said his office will do whatever it can to help.
Roddy said the commission needs to make a decision soon about the runway width, as the goal is to have plans ready for bids in January.
Another major project the commission wants to complete in 2023 is reconstruction of the airport’s terminal, which was destroyed in the March 28, 2020, tornado.
Tim Cooper of Cooper Mixon Architects said he believes his firm will be able to have plans completed in time for an April bid-letting.
Bob Gibson, the commission’s chairman, said completion of the terminal building would mean the airport will have been completely rebuilt.
He contrasted that with The Mall at Turtle Creek.
“I went to the mall the other day, there’s still things that haven’t been built back, I didn’t realize,” Gibson said. “Only three stores out there. And when we get this complete, we will have built back everything, plus more.”
