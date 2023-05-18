JONESBORO — Engineers have begun planning for lengthening the main runway at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Congress in December appropriated $5 million for a project to lengthen the runway from 6,200 feet to 7,000 feet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Engineers have begun planning for lengthening the main runway at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Congress in December appropriated $5 million for a project to lengthen the runway from 6,200 feet to 7,000 feet.
The goal of building a stronger and longer runway is to be able to accommodate larger jets.
However, Matt Roddy, the airport’s consulting engineer, said last week during a special airport commission meeting that 7,000 feet may be impractical.
The airport would have to establish a 300-foot Runway Protection Zone at the end of the runway, Roddy said.
“That has to be clear. There cannot be houses,” Roddy explained Thursday. “… but there are existing houses there now. That is a very big problem. You have to buy the houses, tear them down.”
Roddy identified a half-dozen houses that would have to be removed, all of which were only built in recent years.
So, Roddy said he’s looking at other options, including extending to 7,000 feet, but use of the entire runway would be reserved for takeoffs, but not landings.
Another option would be to extend the runway by just 500 feet to 6,700 feet.
Roddy estimated the 700 foot extension would cost $7.3 million. A 500-foot extension would cost about $5.9 million, he said.
In response to a question from Davy Carter, a member of the airport commission, Phillip Gillespie, who runs the fixed base service Arkansas Air Center, said he believed the 500-foot extension would be adequate. He noted the runway at Chicago’s Midway Airport is only 6,500 feet.
“Southwest runs jets in and out of there all day long,” Gillespie said.
The commission didn’t make a decision, but Roddy said city leaders will need to consider the options.
Under terms of the grant, construction must be underway by 2025, Roddy said.
The strengthening portion of the airport improvements will cost $10.95 million. White River Materials of Batesville was the lone bidder on that project.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented