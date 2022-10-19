JONESBORO — Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission members hope to see two major projects take off in 2023.
Most buildings at the airport were either destroyed or damaged March 28, 2020, when a tornado swept through the city. Airport officials are using $11.5 million from insurance payouts to replace the structures.
Michael Baker International, a Pittsburgh-based engineering and consulting company, is teaming up with Cooper Mixon Architects of Jonesboro to plan a new terminal building.
Engineer Matt Roddy said the design for the new terminal is about 30 percent complete, and will be similar to the old building.
“Basically, it’s the same footprint,” Roddy said. “The only thing we did was extended it.”
Additional restrooms and other small revisions were made, including adding space for food sales.
Architect John Mixon said construction could begin in late May.
An even bigger project, one that would allow larger jets to land at the airport, is getting more complicated, commissioners learned.
Strengthening the runway to accommodate the larger planes was already a complicated process, but now the Federal Aviation Agency, which is supplying most of the funding for the project, has added more details to the job, said engineer Michael Stengel.
“The target budget for this project is about $7.5 million,” Stengel said. “The project was right on target. Now, it’s crept up to close to $9 (million). Because all these things they’re asking us to do costs more money, not less. I guess their intent is to invest more in the short term, so that the long term investments will be maintained.”
Some of the changes include reconfiguring taxiways for pilot safety and reducing the width of the improved runway from 150 feet to 100 feet.
“The hope is, and they’ve not said this, but the hope is, that now it’s not just a strengthening project, it’s also a safety project, it’s all these other things ...we’re hoping they’ll come up with extra money,” Stengel said. He didn’t indicate a target date for construction.
“We will open bids, present it to them, show them, here’s what it’s going to cost to build the whole thing, here’s what it would cost with bid reductions,” Stengel said. “And then they’ll go to work and see if they can find the money.”
