JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will receive $763,000 in the first year of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The program is providing $23.35 million across Arkansas in the fist year of the new law, the Federal Aviation Administration announced this week.
Airports in Paragould, Newport, Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas were each allocated $159,000.
The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
George Jackson, Jonesboro’s airport manager, said it’s too early to know how this new money will be spent, but ultimately, the airport commission will decide.
“Once we have total amounts and direction for use from the FAA, it will make it easier for the commission to decide worthy projects,” Jackson told The Sun Friday. “The current required five-year capital improvement plan for Jonesboro still has the long sought after main runway strengthening project funding as top priority.”
In October, the FAA announced it had awarded Jonesboro $3,555,556 in special discretionary funding for strengthening the airport’s main runway to accommodate larger jets. The total cost could exceed $10 million, consulting engineers have said.
In announcing the funding allocations, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world.”
The airport has been rebuilding much of its infrastructure since the March 28, 2020, tornado, including reconstruction of 20 T-hangars, which are storage facilities for private aircraft, a federally-mandated fire station, and a commercial maintenance facility. No decision has been made on when or if the main terminal building will be rebuilt.
The reconstruction is funded by more than $11 million in insurance payments.
