Overpass

This map, provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, shows the area where construction of a railroad overpass will be.

JONESBORO — Motorists need to be aware this month as a new construction project on Airport Road is slated to get underway.

Manhattan Road and Bridge of Tulsa, Okla., will begin construction of an overpass of the railroad track on the north end of Airport Road, according to Shannon Luke, District 10 construction engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.