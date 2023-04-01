JONESBORO — Motorists need to be aware this month as a new construction project on Airport Road is slated to get underway.
Manhattan Road and Bridge of Tulsa, Okla., will begin construction of an overpass of the railroad track on the north end of Airport Road, according to Shannon Luke, District 10 construction engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Luke said deliveries of construction materials and changes of traffic patterns at the construction site will cause delays for motorists.
He said construction will continue until sometime in 2025.
“They’re (Manhattan) talking about two full years” for construction, Luke said.
Brad Smithee, chief engineer for District 10, said Friday that weather will dictate how long the construction takes.
“It’s really depending on the weather,” he said. “The utility work is all but done.”
Smithee previously told The Sun the project was designed so that the bridge will be slightly east of the current roadway on Airport Road.
“There’s going to be days when it’s kind of ugly out there,” Smithee said. “But by and large, we’ll be able to build and work around traffic and keep at least one lane of traffic moving at all times.”
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department awarded the contract in the amount of $18,690,653.90 for the construction and painting of a new bridge overpass on Highway 351/Airport Road near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport last year.
Manhattan Road and Bridge was the lowest of four bidders. Additional bids included Dement Construction Co. LLC of Jackson, Tenn., in the amount of $20,240,999.25; Robertson Contractors Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Mo., in the amount of $20,349,296.80; and Mobley Contractors of Morrilton in the amount of $21,177,409.90.
The City of Jonesboro has agreed to match up to $1.4 million to the federal funding for the project.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the project involves fabricating, erecting and painting 735.20 tons of structural steel, pouring 1,917.79 square yards of Portland cement concrete and application of 97.3 gallons of Class 1 protective surface treatment (boiled linseed oil) over concrete surfaces.
The contract also includes site clearing and grubbing, removal and disposal of curb, concrete, and pipe culverts, and construction of 72 linear feet of reinforced concrete pipe culverts and drainage systems. Alternate line items include placement of 465 linear feet of reinforced concrete pipe culverts and corrugated steel pipe.
Concrete surfaces will receive a coating system of inorganic zinc-rich primer. Structural steel will be coated with a system of inorganic zinc primer, an epoxy intermediate and polyurethane finish. This system is subject to change according to project requirements.
Owner-approved manufacturers include Archer Daniels Midland, Carboline, PPG and Sherwin-Williams.
